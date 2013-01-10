Airport janitor returns lost iPad and $13,000

A janitor at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport returned a missing iPad and $13,000 in cash that he found at the airport.

MSN Now reports that Patrick Morgan found the cash with the iPad, stuffed in a case.

Morgan told authorities about what he had found and when the owner was located, that person gave Morgan $60 which Morgan then gave to a homeless woman and a fellow employee.

Morgan was awarded for his honesty by his employers who gave him a plaque and $625.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

