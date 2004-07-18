Schauman captures Health Facilities Outpatient Rehab Classic!

(Sikeston, MO) -- Wilhelm Schauman (Sweden) picked up his first professional win, by firing a closing round 5 under par 67, to capture the NGA/Hooters Tour - Health Facilities Outpatient Rehab Classic, by one stroke over Sean Dougherty (Wilmington, NC). Schauman fired rounds of 65, 69, 66, and 67, for a 72 hole total of 267, 21 under par, over the 6,797 yard par 72 Bootheel Golf Club, to pick-up his first individual golfing title since his sophmore year at Minnesota, where he played with fellow NGA/Hooters Tour professionals, Simon Nash and Matt Anderson. Schauman said “the college wins and the team title (Minnesota won the NCAA golf title in 2002) were exciting, but this win is exciting on a different level". Schauman gave alot of credit to his local caddy. "He gave me alot of help reading the greens and confirming my reads," said Schauman, who is heading back home to Sweden for the next three weeks. "I was excited to be going home, now after winning this week it has added to the excitement". Schauman, who started the week 33rd on the money list, picked up $20,000 for his victory and moved into the top ten in earnings. Sean Dougherty (Wilmington, NC), who lipped out a 12 foot birdie putt on the eighteenth green to tie Schauman, took home almost $10,000 for his second place finish. Finishing another two strokes back, were Jean-Paul Hebert (Houston, TX), Nick Rousey (Pensacola, FL), and Michael Letzig (Richmond, MO), who pocketed over $6,000 each for their effort. The Tour will move on to the Quail Crossing Golf Club in Boonville, IN next week, for the American Signature Open, presented by Value City Furniture and Michelob Ultra.