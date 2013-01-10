Salukis Basketball team falls to Wichita State

The Southern Illinois Basketball team fell short in a bid for it's first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season Wednesday night at #23 Wichita State 82-76.

Cleanthony Early scored 39-points for the Shockers who improved to 15-1 and 4-0 in the MVC.

Desmar Jackson led SIU with 28-points.

The Salukis are now 7-8 and 0-4.

Southern Illinois has lost nine straight Missouri Valley games dating back to last season.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.