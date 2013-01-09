Cause of Cape Girardeau County fire undetermined

The fire marshal's office says the fire started in the attic and burned through the second floo

Fire crews busy with a late night fire that ripped through a Cape Girardeau County home.

The fire broke out around 8:00p.m. Wednesday night at a home at 651 Onyx Lane.

When fire crews arrived at the home, flames were shooting out of the roof and into the air.

Crews from several different fire departments battled the fire late into the night Wednesday.

According to Lt. David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.



The fire marshal's office says the fire started in the attic and burned through the second floor.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He has not been charged in connection to the fire but does face other charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Zackary Durham was charged with exposing himself to jail staff and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was initially arrested for safekeeping-protective custody due to intoxication.

He was being held on $5,000 cash only bond.

