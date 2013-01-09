Abandoned furniture store goes up in flames

Late breaking news out of Henry County, Tennessee, where crews spent most of the evening battling a huge fire in the town of Paris.

Fire officials say the fire started just before 6:30 Thursday evening in an abandoned furniture store on Market Street.

Crews say the building has been empty for a number of years.

When crews got the scene, they say the building was engulfed in flames.

They say the store is a total loss.

The fire is under investigation.

