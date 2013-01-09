Former substitute teacher sentenced in sex abuse case

A former substitute teacher in the Mt. Vernon School District has been sentenced in a sexual abuse case.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Sean Tolley to 48 months on probation.

He was accused of assaulting a student between the ages of 13 and 17.

He pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse charge in July 2012.

A second charge of criminal sexual assault was dropped.

