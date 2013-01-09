Homeowner takes action on loud noise, high speed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Homeowner takes action on loud noise, high speed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A homeowner in one Cape Girardeau neighborhood has had it with loud and fast cars on a road near his home, so he took action.

The homeowner put up a sign at the corner of Lexington and Briarcliff in Cape Girardeau that said, "Lexington Avenue, home of loud exhaust and excessive speed."

Police say the city has a noise ordinance, and speed restrictions on the street.

[Read Cape Girardeau's noise ordinance]

According to Officer Darin Hickey, people can call about a noise violation whether it is from music, excessive screaming, etc.

Officers say if you want to file a complaint near your home, it helps to get a license plate number so they can track down the person responsible.

Otherwise, you can still report it and ask for additional patrol in the area.

