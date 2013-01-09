Homeowner takes action on loud noise, high speed

A homeowner in one Cape Girardeau neighborhood has had it with loud and fast cars on a road near his home, so he took action.

The homeowner put up a sign at the corner of Lexington and Briarcliff in Cape Girardeau that said, "Lexington Avenue, home of loud exhaust and excessive speed."

Police say the city has a noise ordinance, and speed restrictions on the street.

[Read Cape Girardeau's noise ordinance]



According to Officer Darin Hickey, people can call about a noise violation whether it is from music, excessive screaming, etc.

Officers say if you want to file a complaint near your home, it helps to get a license plate number so they can track down the person responsible.

Otherwise, you can still report it and ask for additional patrol in the area.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.