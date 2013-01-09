Dexter police investigate two separate deadly crashes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter police investigate two separate deadly crashes

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

Dexter police are investigating two separate deadly crashes.

Larry Payne, 44, of Dexter was killed in a two car crash near One Mile Road and Arvin in Dexter.

Witnesses say a wreck on the corner of One Mile Road and Arvin in Dexter snapped a power pole leaving parts of Stoddard County without power.

According to Ameren Missouri, 605 customers were without power in Stoddard Co. as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. At 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, there were still 167 outages.

The crash happened between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Another crash happened early Thursday afternoon on Highway 25 near Condor Drive.

Evaline Stufflebeam, 69, of Bloomfield was killed in the rear end collision crash. Stufflebeam was a passenger in the back seat.

At least one car was badly damaged.

This crash is also under investigation.

