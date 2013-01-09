Joplin police chief talks in Poplar Bluff about emergency - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Joplin police chief talks in Poplar Bluff about emergency preparedness

A packed house showed up at the Black River Coliseum. A packed house showed up at the Black River Coliseum.
Chief Lane Roberts Chief Lane Roberts
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A packed house showed up at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday to learn about preparing for emergencies.

The featured speaker was Lane Roberts, Chief of Police in Joplin, Missouri.

Roberts helped deal with the devastation and aftermath of that EF-5 tornado that struck Joplin in May 2011.

"We would not have survived had the world not come to our aid," said Chief Lane Roberts. "And so, our ability to go out and share what worked, and what didn't work with others, is the best we can do pay the world back. Because, their simply is no adequate accounting."

The Joplin tornado killed 158-people and injured more than 1,000.

It was the worst tornado in America since 1947.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly