Joplin police chief talks in Poplar Bluff about emergency preparedness

A packed house showed up at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday to learn about preparing for emergencies.

The featured speaker was Lane Roberts, Chief of Police in Joplin, Missouri.

Roberts helped deal with the devastation and aftermath of that EF-5 tornado that struck Joplin in May 2011.

"We would not have survived had the world not come to our aid," said Chief Lane Roberts. "And so, our ability to go out and share what worked, and what didn't work with others, is the best we can do pay the world back. Because, their simply is no adequate accounting."

The Joplin tornado killed 158-people and injured more than 1,000.

It was the worst tornado in America since 1947.

