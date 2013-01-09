Fire destroys home near Bloomfield, Missouri

Crews from two different fire departments raced to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:15pm at a home on Route J. The home is located about 6 miles outside of Bloomfield.

Crews from both Bloomfield and Puxico helped battle the fire but in the end they were not able to save the home. It is a total loss.

Crews were called back out to the home shortly after 8 p.m. because the fire had re-ignited.



We're told the fire started behind a couch. Someone was at home at the time the fire started but they were not able to put the fire out.

That person called the fire department but by the time crews arrived at the home at 13274 Route J the home was engulfed in flames. The home is a total loss.

The investigation into the fire continues.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.