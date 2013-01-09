63 Mo. counties eligible for federal assistance because of droug - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

63 Mo. counties eligible for federal assistance because of drought

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) -

Drought-stricken farmers in 63 Missouri counties are eligible for federal assistance after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a primary natural disaster area designation.

Thirty-one counties that have suffered either extreme or exceptional drought, or have suffered severe drought for more than eight weeks. An additional 32 counties have been designated as contiguous disaster counties.

Dunklin County is the only county in southeast Missouri designated as a primary county. Thirty other counties were designated a primary counties.

Butler, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Stoddard, and 28 other counties have been designated contiguous disaster counties.

In addition to keeping an eye on crops and livestock, producers should document any losses or additional costs experienced as a result of weather events, including drought. That information is often required for producers to be eligible for physical and/or production loss loan assistance from the FSA, as well as other assistance programs.

Last July, the USDA issued a disaster designation at the Governor's request because of the drought that impacted all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis.

Affected farmers can contact their local FSA office for more information.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly