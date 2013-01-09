63 Mo. counties eligible for federal assistance because of drought

Drought-stricken farmers in 63 Missouri counties are eligible for federal assistance after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a primary natural disaster area designation.

Thirty-one counties that have suffered either extreme or exceptional drought, or have suffered severe drought for more than eight weeks. An additional 32 counties have been designated as contiguous disaster counties.

Dunklin County is the only county in southeast Missouri designated as a primary county. Thirty other counties were designated a primary counties.

Butler, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Stoddard, and 28 other counties have been designated contiguous disaster counties.

In addition to keeping an eye on crops and livestock, producers should document any losses or additional costs experienced as a result of weather events, including drought. That information is often required for producers to be eligible for physical and/or production loss loan assistance from the FSA, as well as other assistance programs.

Last July, the USDA issued a disaster designation at the Governor's request because of the drought that impacted all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis.

Affected farmers can contact their local FSA office for more information.

