Deering man charged in Steele robbery

Deering man charged in Steele robbery

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Jesse Alan Munoz (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office) Jesse Alan Munoz (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

A Deering man faces charges in connection with a robbery at a home near Steele in October.

Jesse Alan Munoz, 20, of Deering is charged with robbery first degree, armed criminal action, and burglary first degree.

Munoz is accused in connection with the October 12, 2012 robbery of a home on State Highway F just west of Steel in rural Pemiscot County.

These charges stem after authorities received information and followed up on leads concerning the early morning robbery at the Driskill home.

Munoz is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on January 10.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

