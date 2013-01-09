Man accused of Mt. Vernon bank robbery arrested in Florida - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of Mt. Vernon bank robbery arrested in Florida

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank and credit union in Mt. Vernon and several other banks in Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana.

Willie Franklin, 37, of Urbana, Ill. was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

Franklin is suspected of robbing 5th/3rd Bank and GenFed Credit Union in Mt. Vernon and several other banks in Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana.

He will be extradited to Illinois sometime in the future to face prosecution, according to the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

