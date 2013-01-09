2 accused of animal abuse after dog found with severe wound - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Two people face charges are police found a severely wounded dog.

The Kennett Humane Department was dispatched to the 200 block of West 5th Street in Kennett in reference to an injured dog.

Officers found a dog with a severely injured back leg in a back room of the home.

The resident advised that the dog had been injured for several days, and kept inside the home.

According to the humane officer, the back leg was turned completely backwards, and had an open wound with the bone exposed.

The dog was taken to the Ken MO Veterinary Clinic for care.

Shana Harmon and Tommy Hooker were arrested on animal cruelty/neglect charges, and taken to the Dunklin County Jail.

Kennett Police Chief James Paine reminds the public that if you see an animal being neglected or abused to report it immediately. You can contact the Kennett Humane Department at 573-888-4622.

