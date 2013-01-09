2 arrested after elderly Sikeston woman tied up and robbed

Two people were arrested after an 83-year-old Sikeston woman was tied up, robbed, and forced into a closet in her home Tuesday.

Around 7:45 a.m., a black female knocked on the door of an apartment complex at 118 N. 2nd St.

The owner of the home answered the door and was asked by the female if she could let her in and use her phone.

After letting in the female, at least one other male subject came inside with her.

Once inside, police say the suspects shut the door and immediately began forcefully tying up the victim. They placed her into a closet inside the home. The victim said that during the ordeal the suspects threatened physical violence and she believed she would be seriously hurt if she didn't comply.

A pillow was put over her head, her hands tied and she was put in a closet near the kitchen, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.



The female and two males took several items from within the home that include the woman's purse, cell phone and wallet.

After the suspects left, the woman managed to get out and asked a neighbor to call 911.

A little later on, one of the suspects used a debit card to get some money.

Sikeston DPS pulled video from that area where the debit card was used and were able to use that to make an arrest.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the suspects were spotted at a convenience store by a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They were taken into custody and later transported to Sikeston DPS.

Mark A. Stokes, 36, of St. Louis and Aundrea N. Thompson, 17, of Sikeston are charged with robbery 1st degree, elder abuse 1st degree, felonious restraint, burglary 1st degree, armed criminal action, and receiving stolen property.

Sikeston DPS warns against people knocking on doors and asking to use the phone, bathroom, get a drink, or whatever. Others will ask to do work around your home. Unfortunately, elderly persons who live alone are ideal targets for these types of offenders. Sikeston DPS warns to never invite anyone inside your home you don't know or even open the door for them, because many criminals will force their way in once you crack the door.

The owner of the home was not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.