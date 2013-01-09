Southeast Redhawks to start new football series - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Redhawks to start new football series

Officials at Southeast Missouri State University and Southeastern Louisiana University have agreed to play a home-and-home football series beginning in 2013.

According to Southeast Director of Athletics, Mark Alnutt, the two year series will begin with a Thursday night match up in Hammond, La. on Aug. 29 before concluding in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Sept. 24, 2014. 

The games will mark the first-ever match ups between the two Football Championship Subdivision schools. 

"We are in the process of finalizing our 2013 football schedule and wanted to take advantage of playing 12 games next year," said Alnutt. "This allows us to schedule a quality non-conference opponent from another competitive FCS league such as the Southland."

Southeastern went 5-6 overall and 5-2 in league play en route to a third-place finish in the Southland last season. 

