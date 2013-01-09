Congress' popularity less than root canals, cockroaches

A new poll shows Congress' approval rating has sunk to a seemingly all-time low among Americans.

According to MSN Now, Public Policy Polling asked responders to rank Congress among a list in terms of popularity.

The responses showed things like root canals, the rock band 'Nickelback', traffic jams and cockroaches ranked higher than politicians.

There is a small glimmer of hope for politicians, though. The survey showed Congress did have a higher popularity rating than gonorrhea, meth labs, telemarketers, communism and the Kardashians.

