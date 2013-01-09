Mo. treasurer returns $19.5M in unclaimed property

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri state treasurer's office has returned nearly $20 million in unclaimed property in the first half of the fiscal year that began July 1.

Treasurer Clint Zweifel (ZWY'-ful) says in a release that his office has returned $19.5 million in 71,000 accounts. That's an increase of 11% increase over the first six months of the 2012 fiscal year. Last year, the office returned a total of about $39 million.

Zweifel says his office has returned $140 million to more than 450,000 account holders since January 2009.

The state treasurer's office still has about $700 million in unclaimed property in more than 4.3 million accounts. There are 61 accounts with more than $100,000 each.

Online: Missouri unclaimed property website: http://www.showmemoney.com

