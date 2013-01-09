St. Louis Zoo seeks 'citizen scientists' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Zoo seeks 'citizen scientists'

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Zoo is looking for what it calls "citizen scientists" to keep an eye on frogs and toads.

The zoo is encouraging people to become volunteers for a program called FrogWatch USA and monitor frogs and toads in their yards, parks, fields - anywhere they encounter them.

The goal is to obtain information that can help stop amphibian decline.

Zoo officials say volunteers will be asked to monitor a site of their choosing for at least three minutes twice a week throughout the breeding season, typically February to August. Training will be offered at the zoo on Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 9.

The program is open to those entering high school up to adults.

