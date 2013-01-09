Traffic restriction on KY 56/Illinois Route 13 Ohio River Bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic restriction on KY 56/Illinois Route 13 Ohio River Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTC) plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the KY 56/Illinois Route 13 Ohio River Bridge at Shawneetown on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Starting around 9 a.m., drivers can expect to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

Delays are expected to be short, generally less than 4 minutes. 

The lane restriction is to allow electrical work on the bridge navigation lights.

Drivers should be prepared for slowing and stopped traffic on the bridge and caution is required in the work zone where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel will be on the bridge deck close to traffic.

Work is expected to be done and the work zone removed by mid-afternoon.

The Shawneetown Bridge connects KY 56 (Morganfield-Shawneetown Road) at the 0 mile marker with Illinois Route 13 across the Ohio River between Morganfield, Ky. and Shawneetown, Ill. 

