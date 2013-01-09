Metropolis man faces multiple meth charges

A Metropolis man faces multiple methamphetamine charges following a search of his home.

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Massac County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at the house of Micheal Scherer, 58, at 604 Johnson Street in Metropolis.

According to Sheriff Ted Holder, Scherer was arrested and jailed on unlawful participation in methamphetamine production, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine precursors.

The Illinois State Police Meth Response Team was called to clean up the scene.

Deputies were on the scene for about 2 hours.

