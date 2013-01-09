Metropolis man faces multiple meth charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis man faces multiple meth charges

© Micheal Scherer (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department) © Micheal Scherer (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

A Metropolis man faces multiple methamphetamine charges following a search of his home. 

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Massac County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at the house of Micheal Scherer, 58, at 604 Johnson Street in Metropolis. 

According to Sheriff Ted Holder, Scherer was arrested and jailed on unlawful participation in methamphetamine production, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine precursors. 

The Illinois State Police Meth Response Team was called to clean up the scene. 

Deputies were on the scene for about 2 hours. 

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly