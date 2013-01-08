Mizzou wins SEC Basketball opener

The Missouri Basketball team defeated Alabama 84-68 Tuesday night in it's SEC debut.

Jabari Brown Hit a career high five straight 3-pointers and Phil Pressey finished with 11 points and 13 assists for the 10th ranked Tigers.

Earnest Ross added a season best 19 for Mizzou which is now 12-2 and 1-0.

