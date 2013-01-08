Campbell man wins $500,000 in Mo. Lottery

A Campbell man is half a million dollars richer after winning the Missouri Lottery.

Joe Ryan of Campbell bought a Missouri Lottery ticket on Dec. 22 that won a $500,000 prize.

The winning ticket was bought ticket at Casey's General Store, in Campbell.

Ryan says that he first bought a $20 ticket and won $25.

"I said, ‘I didn't come here to win $5.' I went back in, cashed that ticket and bought another $20 ticket," he recalled. "I scratched the first number, and I thought, ‘Uh-oh. Can this be real?'"

Ryan uncovered the $500,000 prize on the first scratch. He said he didn't even finish scratching the ticket until later, when his son suggested there could be other prizes on the ticket. However, that was the only prize.



The 61-year-old has plans for his winnings.



"A friend and I, we play kind of together; we've always said if we win big, first thing, we'll take care of our wives," he suggested. "That's the road to success, that's what I tell anybody. If momma's happy, everyone's happy."

Ryan says he'll use the money to let his wife, Jane, plan some remodeling to their home.

The truck driver plans to continue to work, but he might be able to retire early.

"This will move my retirement up about five years," he said.

Ryan added that he would "help family out" and "pay off student loans for the kids." He also said he'll continue to play the Lottery.

