Jefferson County Board cuts 32 jobs

The Jefferson County Board decided to make cuts at Monday night's meeting, which includes one dispatcher, four deputies and 27 correctional officers.

Jefferson County Sheriff Rodger Mulch says the cuts will affect the way his deputies patrol, and warns people that response times for emergencies may decrease with the limited staff.

County leaders agree this is the only way to make up for the loss in revenue.

Though, people in Jefferson County say the decision isn't sitting well with them.

"It kind of worries me because I have two kids, and you just never know," said Amy Bravard.

"It is scary for a parent, especially if something happens to one of my kids I want somebody there," said Jason Leith.

Jefferson County Board President Robert White says they are still trying to figure out how all of this could have happened.

He doesn't know if this was a management issue or paperwork problem.

In order for the center to get the detainees back, White says they first must meet medical standards, employ at least three more medical staff members and figure out how to pay for the time loss in revenue.

He did make on thing clear, for right now, there will be no more cuts in staffing.

One option includes upping sales tax for the county, but that vote wouldn't make a ballot until 2014.

White estimates that this could go on for another 12 to 14 months.

