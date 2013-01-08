Ballard County students donate 1,600 pairs of shoes

The collection includes warm-weather shoes of every size and kind, including those for men, women and children. (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)

From left, missionary Brandon Wilson, and Ballard FBLA members Victoria Bohde, Natalie Lawrence and Jessica Tipton sort through just one of the 32 leaf-and-lawn bags full that the club collected to send to Uganda. (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)

More than 1,600 Ugandans will have not have to go barefoot this year, thanks to the generosity of folks in Ballard County.

The Ballard Memorial Future Business Leaders of America group and Holly Adams' sixth-grade classes at Ballard County Middle School collected 1,626 pairs of shoes.

A local mission trip will bring the first pairs of shoes to Africa in February. The shoes will help protect people against a painful and dangerous parasite, the chigoe flea, known as "jiggers" in Africa. More pairs of shoes will follow in the summer.



Janice Hays and the Ballard Memorial Future Business Leaders of America group helped collect 795 pairs of shoes.

Holly Adams' sixth-grade classes at Ballard County Middle School helped collect 531 pairs of shoes.



Another 300 pairs came from Ballard County Elementary. Some church groups also donated shoes.

Many students brought in shoes from home, grandparents, and other relatives.



FBLA students tied the shoes in pairs, and loaded them into 32 large black plastic leaf-and-lawn bags.

Hays' son, Austin, and his traveling companions will take some of the shoes to Uganda on their mission trip in February. A second mission will go to the same area in the summer.

