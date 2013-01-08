Ballard County students donate 1,600 pairs of shoes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ballard County students donate 1,600 pairs of shoes

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
From left, missionary Brandon Wilson, and Ballard FBLA members Victoria Bohde, Natalie Lawrence and Jessica Tipton sort through just one of the 32 leaf-and-lawn bags full that the club collected to send to Uganda. (Source: Ballard Co. Schools) From left, missionary Brandon Wilson, and Ballard FBLA members Victoria Bohde, Natalie Lawrence and Jessica Tipton sort through just one of the 32 leaf-and-lawn bags full that the club collected to send to Uganda. (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)
The collection includes warm-weather shoes of every size and kind, including those for men, women and children. (Source: Ballard Co. Schools) The collection includes warm-weather shoes of every size and kind, including those for men, women and children. (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)
(Source: Ballard Co. Schools) (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)
(Source: Ballard Co. Schools) (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)
(Source: Ballard Co. Schools) (Source: Ballard Co. Schools)
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

More than 1,600 Ugandans will have not have to go barefoot this year, thanks to the generosity of folks in Ballard County.

The Ballard Memorial Future Business Leaders of America group and Holly Adams' sixth-grade classes at Ballard County Middle School collected 1,626 pairs of shoes.

A local mission trip will bring the first pairs of shoes to Africa in February. The shoes will help protect people against a painful and dangerous parasite, the chigoe flea, known as "jiggers" in Africa. More pairs of shoes will follow in the summer.

Janice Hays and the Ballard Memorial Future Business Leaders of America group helped collect 795 pairs of shoes.

Holly Adams' sixth-grade classes at Ballard County Middle School helped collect 531 pairs of shoes.

Another 300 pairs came from Ballard County Elementary. Some church groups also donated shoes.

Many students brought in shoes from home, grandparents, and other relatives.

FBLA students tied the shoes in pairs, and loaded them into 32 large black plastic leaf-and-lawn bags.

Hays' son, Austin, and his traveling companions will take some of the shoes to Uganda on their mission trip in February. A second mission will go to the same area in the summer.

 

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:34:42 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly