Gleason school closed due to water main break

Gleason School (K-12) in Weakley County is closed Tuesday due to a water main break that flooded much of the school.

Gleason School Assistant Principal Lee Lawrence says the water main broke around 7 p.m. Monday.

The broken pipe cause around 2,000 gallons of water to flow into the main elementary hallway, other hallways, several rooms, and a teachers' lounge.

The city shut the water off Monday night on the street outside the school.

Cleaning crews worked throughout the night cleaning up the mess.

The pipe has since been repaired.

School was canceled Tuesday to make sure the school was safe for students.

School is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.