Festus man arrested for burglary

A 19 year old Festus man has been arrested on 2 counts of burglary charges.

Andrew Dobbs is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail after being apprehended and admitting to the crime.

On Thursday January 3, 2013 at approximately 6:00a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a business alarm at One Stop located in the 2200 block of Hwy 67, Festus.

Upon arrival deputies determined that entry had been gained to the business through a window.

Deputies located a male in a wood line behind the business and upon making contact with the male he admitted to breaking into the business.

While investigating the incident at One Stop, deputies were dispatched to a burglary at Two Car Guys, located in the 2800 block of Hwy 67, Festus.

Deputies discovered that entry was gained through a back door.

The business had been ransacked, with several items stacked at the back door.

The owner advised that there did not appear to be anything missing.

Investigation at the scene revealed that the two burglaries were related.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued Burglary 2nd Degree 2 counts on Dobbs with a bond of $7,500.00.

