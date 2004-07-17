Looking for a great place to watch the game with your friends or a fun place to take the kids for dinner? Nick's Family Sports Pub is the place!

With speciality pizza's with names like "Uncle Dan's Buffalo Hot", "Hawaiian Sunset", "Code Blue Special" and "Shrimp Pizza" you know that your in for something different and fun. Nick's also offers peel-n-eat shrimp, chicken wings, soups, salads, grinders, sandwiches and desserts.

If you're looking for fun, there's plenty to do in our game room where we offer pool tables, dart boards and a variety of arcade games.

Location:

1 North Main St.

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-332-8700



