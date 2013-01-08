'VAlentines for Veterans' concert coming to Poplar Bluff

Tickets are now available to Veterans, their families and the general public for the Third Annual "VAlentines for Veterans" concert on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

The concert, which will be held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, Mo., will feature country music singer Aaron Tippin.

Veterans and the public can visit the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center or the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce to get tickets or call the ticket reservation line at 573-778-4414.

Tickets are required and will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis with four priorities of distribution: Gold Star Family Members (those who have lost a family member in service), Veterans, families of Veterans and the general public.

There is not cost for the tickets.

The concert is sponsored by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and area organizations and is made possible in Poplar Bluff through donations of funds, time and materials from area communities.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center welcomes volunteers, businesses and Veterans Service Organizations wanting to assist with time and/or donations to bring this no-cost event to Veterans and the community. Contact Michael Dobbs, concert coordinator, at 573-778-4058 for more information.

