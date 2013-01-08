WKU exhibiting photos of Civil War

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Civil War enthusiasts will want to mark their calendars for later this month when an exhibit opens at Western Kentucky University featuring photographs as well as reproductions of images in 3D.

The gallery show opens Jan. 24 and is called "Witness: Photographs of a Nation Divided."

The school says the show will feature a collection of Civil War photography as well as a re-creation of Matthew Brady's photographs documenting the Battle of Antietam (an-TEE'-tem). The Sept. 17, 1862, battle at Sharpsburg, Md., is known as the bloodiest single day in American military history.

The exhibit runs from Jan. 24 to March 29, excluding the week of March 11, in the Bowling Green school's Mass Media and Technology Hall atrium and gallery.

