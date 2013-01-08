Help from debt collection harassment

Bill collectors sometimes call Kevin Lynn's house up to 20 times a day, and the debt isn't even his.

"I always told them I don't owe the debt, they had the wrong person, that I don't know who the person is." Kevin said.

But that person apparently lived in the house previously. Kevin has filed three lawsuits to get this ringing to stop. Even more frustrating, Lynn's phone company charges him for each incoming call. "Very upset that I have to pay to be harassed." he said.

The Federal Trade Commission says it got more than 150,000 complaints about debt collectors last year, that's more than any other industry.

"Some of our number one sources of complaints for consumers are for harassment and abuse calling too often, using profanity, making violent or abusive threats." said Consumer Protection Attorney Chris Koegel.

To crack down, a new federal agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, is going to start policing some of the largest collection agencies in the country.

Have you ever wondered how bad can some company's tactics get? Just take a look at some of these messages:

"I'm going ahead with a warrant for your arrest." said one collection agency.

"You will be behind bars for six months. And once you go behind the bars you may lose your job." said another.

In one FTC lawsuit filed against one bill collector a grieving mother said she was asked how she would feel if the funeral home dug up her son's body and quote "dropped it outside my house because I hadn't paid my debt."

"Every industry is going to have bad apples." says Pat Morris, of the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals.

The debt collection trade association says it wants those using abusive tactics weeded out so others can do the job right.

"Don't shoot the messenger. We're here doing our job. We're here respecting laws and regulations and we treat consumers with respect." Pat said.

The CFPB will have new authority to make sure large collection firms are not harassing or deceiving consumers into paying debt, and are using accurate data to pursue debts.

Kevin says that's good news because he's still getting collection calls and feels helpless to do anything about the harassment! "Americans definitely need a new watch dog to help them." He said.

Copyright 2012 WOIO. All rights reserved.