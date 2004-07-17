Tschudin leader in the clubhouse, in Health Facilities Rehab Classic
(Sikeston, MO) -- Thunderstorms rolled into the Sikeston, MO area at 9:00am Friday, causing Round Two of the NGA/Hooters Tour – Health Facilities Rehab Classic to be suspended for six hours Friday. Play resumed at 3:00pm, and was suspended for darkness at 8:00pm with half the field left to finish Round Two. The leader in the clubhouse is Andrew Tschudin (Australia) with a 36 hole total of 134, 10 under par. Round One leader Brent Winston (Sheridan, AR), who fired a 10 under par 62, over the 6,797 yard par 72 Bootheel Golf Club in the opening round, was still on the golf course when play was suspended. Play will resume at 8:00am Saturday, with Round Three beginning at 12:00pm.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
