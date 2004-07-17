Tschudin leader in the clubhouse, in Health Facilities Rehab Classic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

 (Sikeston, MO) -- Thunderstorms rolled into the Sikeston, MO area at 9:00am Friday, causing Round Two of the NGA/Hooters Tour – Health Facilities Rehab Classic to be suspended for six hours Friday. Play resumed at 3:00pm, and was suspended for darkness at 8:00pm with half the field left to finish Round Two. The leader in the clubhouse is Andrew Tschudin (Australia) with a 36 hole total of 134, 10 under par. Round One leader Brent Winston (Sheridan, AR), who fired a 10 under par 62, over the 6,797 yard par 72 Bootheel Golf Club in the opening round, was still on the golf course when play was suspended. Play will resume at 8:00am Saturday, with Round Three beginning at 12:00pm.

