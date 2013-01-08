Iranian documentary to be shown in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Clifton Center in Louisville plans to show a documentary that was smuggled out of Iran.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/134eq3J ) reports that the document "This Is Not a Film" will be shown in the center's Eifler Theatre on Sunday as part of a film series.

The documentary's director, Iranian Jafar Panahi, received a 6-year prison sentence and a 20-year ban from filmmaking for his support of the opposition party in Iran's 2009 election.

Much of the documentary was secretly shot on an iPhone. The documentary was smuggled into France in a cake for submission to the Cannes Film Festival.

Panahi is currently banned from filmmaking and from leaving Iran.

A letter of support calling for his release has been signed by such directors as Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

