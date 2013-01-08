Iranian documentary to be shown in Louisville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Iranian documentary to be shown in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Clifton Center in Louisville plans to show a documentary that was smuggled out of Iran.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/134eq3J ) reports that the document "This Is Not a Film" will be shown in the center's Eifler Theatre on Sunday as part of a film series.

The documentary's director, Iranian Jafar Panahi, received a 6-year prison sentence and a 20-year ban from filmmaking for his support of the opposition party in Iran's 2009 election.

Much of the documentary was secretly shot on an iPhone. The documentary was smuggled into France in a cake for submission to the Cannes Film Festival.

Panahi is currently banned from filmmaking and from leaving Iran.

A letter of support calling for his release has been signed by such directors as Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly