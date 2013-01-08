SEMO Women defeat Murray State

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Murray State 70-58 Monday night at the Show Me Center to improve to 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 7-8 overall.

Senior Guard Bailie Roberts led the way with a career high 22 points for the Redhawks.

The SEMO Women have now won two straight games for the first time since 2010.

The Redhawks will conclude three-game home stand on Wednesday night at 6:30 against Saint Louis.

