Kennett police search for chase suspect

Kennett police are looking for the driver of vehicle who led them on a chase through town and ran away.

Kennett police saw a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot of Kennett National Bank around 11 p.m. on January 6.

The vehicle sped away at a high rate a speed.

An officer pursued the vehicle for a short distance until the driver pulled into the parking lot of the old Kennett cinema.

The driver left the car while it was still moving and ran away on foot.

The car crashed into the side of a parked truck in the parking lot.

Officers chased the suspect on foot, but lost sight of him.

Police found a box of .45 caliber ammunition and other undisclosed evidence in the car.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie. He was last seen running north from the Cedar Street area.



Call the Kennett Police Department at (573)-888-4622 if you have information about this or other crimes.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.