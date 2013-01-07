Former daycare operator sentenced to 7 years, shock program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former daycare operator sentenced to 7 years, shock program

Keisha McReynolds Keisha McReynolds
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A former Cape Girardeau daycare operator accused of selling drugs is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old Keisha McReynolds Monday morning.

She got seven years, but a judge put her on a 120 day shock program. That means she could get out much sooner.

McReynolds operated Beautiful Beginnings Childcare on Hopper Road near Kingshighway.

She pleaded guilty to selling narcotics to an undercover officer at the business.

