Former daycare operator sentenced to 7 years, shock program

A former Cape Girardeau daycare operator accused of selling drugs is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old Keisha McReynolds Monday morning.

She got seven years, but a judge put her on a 120 day shock program. That means she could get out much sooner.

McReynolds operated Beautiful Beginnings Childcare on Hopper Road near Kingshighway.

She pleaded guilty to selling narcotics to an undercover officer at the business.

