Stricter laws for disabled parking offenders

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois lawmakers are cracking down on those who abuse disabled parking.

Starting January 1st, those who misuse disability license plates or placards will get their licensed suspended for 6 months.

Those caught using one belonging to a person who's deceased, could face a minimum fine of $2,500 and lose their license for a year.

