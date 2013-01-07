Inspectors clear bridge for travel after struck by tow boat

Inspectors have given the all clear for travel across the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter after a report of a tow boat striking the bridge Monday afternoon.

One of the piers on the existing Ledbetter Bridge was struck by the Motor Vessel Gladys Ford hauling several barges upstream around 1:40 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



Several KYTC engineers were working near the bridge when the incident was reported, allowing inspectors to be on site within about 5 minutes to start checking the bridge structure for possible damage.

Traffic was halted for about 15 minutes for an initial inspection. Then, engineers walked beneath the bridge to conduct a more detailed inspection, allowing traffic to continue.



The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter has been restricted to a 3-ton load limit for the last year to help maintain safety of the 81 year old structure while work continues on a new bridge just upstream.

The bridge has an enhanced enforcement presence.

The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge connects McCracken County to Livingston County between Paducah and Ledbetter.

The bridge is at US 60 Livingston County mile point 0.0 and McCracken County mile point 19.718.

The bridge was opened to traffic in 1931 and now carries approximately 7,800 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.