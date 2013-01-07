Herrin man sentenced to 10 years for predatory criminal sex assault

A Herrin man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for predatory criminal sexual assault.

James Parmer, 20, of Herrin was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office.



The incident occurred in July 2012 in Herrin involving a child under the age of nine years old.

