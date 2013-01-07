2 brothers arrested after man stabbed several times - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 brothers arrested after man stabbed several times

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Derek Cummings (Source: Graves County Jail) Derek Cummings (Source: Graves County Jail)
BeMosely Cummings (Source: Graves County Jail) BeMosely Cummings (Source: Graves County Jail)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Two brothers face charges after a man was stabbed in Mayfield Sunday morning.

Mayfield Police offices were called to the Garden Apartments at 606 Oak Cove in reference to a stabbing at 8:41 a.m. Sunday.

They found Derek Shaffer, 27 had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Officers found evidence of the stabbing in a downstairs apartment of brothers Derek Cummings, 35, and BeMosely Cummings, 44.

Officers found a knife that was believed to have been used in the stabbing behind the apartment building in a wooded area by a water drain.

Officers also found clothes with blood on them and wash cloths used to clean up.

According to Mayfield police say BeMosely Cummings and Shaffer had been in a fight. Then, police say B. Cummings went downstairs to his apartment to get his brother. That's when police say the brothers and Shaffer got in another fight and Shaffer was stabbed multiple times.

B. Cummings and Shaffer were taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Cummings was treated and released.

Shaffer was stabilized and air-lifted to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

Derek Cummings and BeMosely Cummings were arrested on assault 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence charges.

They were taken to the Graves County Detention Center.

