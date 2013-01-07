Argument leads to shooting in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Argument leads to shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police say an altercation early in the weekend led to a shooting Sunday evening outside a home on Alben Barkley Drive.

Allen C. Atkins is being treated in an Evansville, Ind. hospital after he was shot in the lower abdomen.

Donald R. Patterson was jailed, charged with the shooting.

The shooting took place at approximately 7:50 p.m. at the 100 block of Alben Barkley drive.

Det. Sgt. Brian Laird said there was an altercation over the weekend between Patterson's grandson and the grandson's girlfriend, who is the mother of Atkins' child.

The incident boiled over to Sunday evening, when there was an argument outside of the home where Atkins has been living.

Patterson shot Atkins, Laird said, and left the scene.

Police officers stopped the vehicle Patterson was driving at 28th and Jackson streets, and Patterson was detained for questioning.

Patterson was interviewed at the police department, where police say he admitted having shot Atkins.

Patterson was charged with first-degree assault and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Atkins was taken to Western Baptist Hospital for treatment, and later flown to the Evansville hospital, where he was listed in good condition this morning.

