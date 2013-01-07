Two men arrested for home invasion and battery

An Illinois man and a Missouri man were apprehended after being identified in a home invasion and battery case in Dowell, IL.

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 306 Lincoln Avenue in Dowell at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, January 6.

Deputies learned from the victim that two males entered the residence and proceeded to batter him.

The two males were later found and identified as Dustin M. Avery, 21, of Elkville, Ill. and Justin D. Laws, 27, of Hollister, Mo.

Both Avery and Laws were arrested and charged with Home Invasion and Battery.

The two men remain in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

