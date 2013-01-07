Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

A Poplar Bluff convenience store was the scene of an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, January 6 at approximately 3:46 a.m. officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at Huck's convenience store in the 700 block of North Westwood Blvd in Poplar Bluff.

A Huck's employee told Officers that a male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at him, and ordered him to give him the money in the cash register drawer.

The employee pulled the register drawer, put it on the counter, and backed away. The suspect took cash from the drawer and fled the scene on foot. The employee pushed the panic button and called 911.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 5'9" to 5'11" tall, wearing a large black coat over a red hooded sweatshirt; he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information which might further this investigation is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

