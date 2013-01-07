4 people killed in Rockford house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 people killed in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in northern Illinois say four people are dead after a fire broke out overnight in a Rockford home.

Winnebago County Coroner Sue Fiduccia (fih-DOO'-shuh) says the victims' names and ages aren't being released until relatives are notified. Autopsies are planned.

The fire broke out after midnight Monday in a two-story, single-family home.

Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott tells the Rockford Register Star that fire investigators preliminarily suspect the fire was caused by an electrical problem. An investigation is ongoing.

Knott says two adults in their 20s were able to escape the fire.

