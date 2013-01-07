US 641 restricted due to tractor-trailer crash

US 641 was restricted to one lane Sunday night in Calloway County, Ky. due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The restriction was about a mile north of Hazel around the 2 mile marker.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), there was substantial debris on the roadway and the truck had to be off-loaded.

