Name released of man killed in Bell City fire

The state fire marshal is investigating what caused a fire in Bell City that left one dead and destroyed a single wide trailer.

Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope says Rodney Bradshaw, 45, was found dead in the fire.



The call for the fire came in at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Advance and Bell City fire departments were on the scene to assist.

An autopsy is set to be performed Monday in Farmington to determine a cause of death.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



