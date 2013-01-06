Benefit Saturday for Jackson toddler battling cancer

A community joins forces to support a Jackson toddler, currently battling cancer.

20-month-old Wyatt Glastetter has Neuroblastoma.

His parents are devastated, but refuse to give up hope and faith.

According to Stacy Glastetter, her family took a trip to Destin, Florida the week following Labor Day.

She said after the first couple of days Wyatt start to limp.

Glastetter said once the family returned home, Wyatt became irritable and eventually stopped walking.

The couple took Wyatt to Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

"They did an x-ray and he had a broken femur," said Stacy Glastetter. "We were in shock. They told us a fracture like that could only happen in a car accident or it's mostly seen in elderly patients. The break was at the ball joint. We were admitted for further tests."

Glastetter said doctors then told the couple that Wyatt had a large mass in his left adrenal gland sitting on top of his kidney.

His official diagnosis is Stage IV Neuroblastoma with bone marrow involvement, and limited spots of bone cancer.

"The tumor had grown about 3 inches and was pressing against his spine, and smashing his left kidney down almost flat," said Stacy Glastetter. "It had metastasized to his left femur causing the break. He has two spots of bone cancer above each knee. My baby had been in severe pain and we just didn't know. He is so tough. He ran around for 2-1/2 weeks with a broken leg."

Wyatt will undergo 5 rounds of chemotherapy, and then in February will undergo surgery in New York.

Glastetter says she has been told that the Stage IV diagnosis offers a 50% survival rate because it has spread to other areas.

"I refuse to believe their numbers," said Glastetter. "I believe in God and my child. We have faith that he will be healed. He is extremely strong. Most day's he plays like a normal 20-month- old. It makes you forget he is fighting for his life. When I remember, I'm heartbroken all over again."

To add insult to injury, Glastetter said two weeks after she told her boss her child had cancer she was laid off.

The family is now relying on a temporary insurance carrier.

On Saturday, January 12th there will be a benefit for Wyatt.

An auction, dinner, and dance will take place at the VFW in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Events kick off at 4:00p.m.

Donations can also be made at any Regions bank under Wyatt's name.

Copyright KFVS 2012. All Rights Reserved.