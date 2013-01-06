Senator says Dems knew he'd miss gay marriage vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Retiring State Sen. Jeff Schoenberg says he's surprised Democrats pushed a gay marriage proposal if they needed his vote because they knew he'd be out of the country.

And the Evanston Democrat told The Associated Press Sunday he had already resigned effective Monday so his replacement could get to work.

Schoenberg and his family spent nearly two weeks in Jerusalem for his son's bar mitzvah. He says Senate President John Cullerton's office was aware that he would be back this weekend in case his vote was needed.

But Democrats pushed the gay marriage vote last week and advocates expected a floor vote. Then the sponsor pulled back. Sen. Heather Steans (STAYNZ') said three crucial votes were missing -- including Schoenberg's.

Steans did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.