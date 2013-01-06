Senator says Dems knew he'd miss gay marriage vote - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Senator says Dems knew he'd miss gay marriage vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Retiring State Sen. Jeff Schoenberg says he's surprised Democrats pushed a gay marriage proposal if they needed his vote because they knew he'd be out of the country.

And the Evanston Democrat told The Associated Press Sunday he had already resigned effective Monday so his replacement could get to work.

Schoenberg and his family spent nearly two weeks in Jerusalem for his son's bar mitzvah. He says Senate President John Cullerton's office was aware that he would be back this weekend in case his vote was needed.

But Democrats pushed the gay marriage vote last week and advocates expected a floor vote. Then the sponsor pulled back. Sen. Heather Steans (STAYNZ') said three crucial votes were missing -- including Schoenberg's.

Steans did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly