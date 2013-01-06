Finder of lost pricey ring sues owner for reward - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Finder of lost pricey ring sues owner for reward

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A St. Charles woman who was arrested after holding onto a $20,000 ring she found in a tanning salon for nearly a month is suing the owner, claiming she's owed a reward.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Bonnie Land is seeking nearly $67,000 from Melisa Boucek for fraud, breach of contract and damages.

Land found the ring May 9 in a spray-tan room that Boucek had used earlier. Land says she forgot to leave it later at the front desk.

When she saw a picture of the ring offering a $3,000 reward for it at the salon on June 7, Land arranged to meet Boucek the next day at a jewelry store. Police were on hand, and Land was later charged with stealing. A prosecutor has deferred the case for now.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

