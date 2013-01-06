Lawmaker optimistic on pensions deal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmaker optimistic on pensions deal

By Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A lawmaker at the heart of pension talks says the time is winding down for lawmakers to address Illinois' approximately $96 billion in unfunded liability but she's optimistic that a proposal could come up for a vote during the lame duck session.

State Rep. Elaine Nekritz told reporters Sunday that she's hoping for a resolution, but details are still being worked out. Gov. Pat Quinn's spokeswoman says talks are ongoing.

A day earlier legislative leaders met in Chicago, but did not emerge with a definitive deal.

The House reconvened Sunday. New lawmakers are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.

A House pension committee meets Monday where lawmakers will consider an amended pensions bill that would freeze retiree's cost-of-living adjustments for a time, among other things.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

